Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves’ Mumbai Diaries is a largely popular and liked series. In the first season, we saw the initial impact the 26/11 terror attacks had on Mumbai, and specifically how a fictional hospital by the name of Bombay General Hospital handled the situation. Now the second season of the show is out, highlighting how the Mumbai floods impacted the city, and is getting overwhelmingly great responses.

Credit: Hindustan Times

So, if you’re wondering whether you should be catching up on season 2, then here are a few tweets that’ll give you a better picture.

#MumbaiDiaries thanks bringing in @PrimeVideoIN we the doctors appriciate to show the truth behind the curtains…! And the situation that every doctors going through including mental trauma… Its the system ! — DR.MANTRI 🚩 (@mantrinilesh) October 8, 2023

#MumbaiDiaries season 2 is a work of absolute genius, emotions, gripping storytelling and superior performances. Mohit Raina and Konkana really at their best. @nikkhiladvani mad respect! — પ્રફુલ (@inflicious) October 8, 2023

#mumbaidiaries is back with second season on @PrimeVideoIN lead by @mohituraina @PrakashBelwade #konkanasen @satyajeet_dubey

A must watch series of this time.

Series should like this well connected with the first part. pic.twitter.com/pbZGPVeWg3 — Aftab A Khan / افتاب الم خان (@i_affy) October 8, 2023

@nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @EmmayEntertain @PrimeVideoIN



Binge-watched #MumbaiDiaries, an absolute masterpiece! Thoroughly enthralled throughout. The final episode was simply brilliant, every ep keeping me captivated till the very end. Kudos to the entire team — Imran Hasnee (@imranhasnee) October 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear @nikkhiladvani , thanku for #MumbaiDiaries. Season 1 ws beautiful bt season 2 just couldn’t stop my tears… my heartbeat ws fast… I ws on the edge.

Thankful to u for this series. I’m nt a #Mumbaikar bt my heart beats for them. Been my favourite city since 1996. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sESc7J50NG — Sidharth Dugr (@lets_sid_n_talk) October 6, 2023

Just finished watching the best and killer series #MumbaiDiaries S2 👏👏Big appuals to @mohituraina he rules the whole series. Best medical drama series one must watch pic.twitter.com/MlhMSodEzE — Amar R (@AmarRachannavar) October 7, 2023

#MumbaiDiaries is one of the best Medical Drama Series! Brilliantly written basing on real events and picturized in real-like chaotic hospital setup. 🏥👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️ Great work @nikkhiladvani 👏

Now waiting for season 3. 🙌 #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime pic.twitter.com/1ke5gAkYzc — 𝓚𝓲𝓻𝓪𝓷 𝓔𝓭𝓪𝓻𝓪 (@kiranedara) October 6, 2023

Go watch #MumbaiDiaries Season 2



All your time is worth it.



You will start respecting Government Doctors. — Ronak (@_sasta_bahubali) October 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#MumbaiDiaries season 2, a series which is well directed and acted. @mohituraina and @konkonas are obviously show stealers but others have also performed above par.

Kudos to the team. — Shreyansh (@devwholifts) October 7, 2023

Started watching #MumbaiDiaries season 2 and loving it ❤️❤️



Story n execution is gripping, all actors are again outstanding 👌👌



Well done after fabulous s1 👍



S2 is definitely a must watch 👏🏼👏🏼#mohitraina pic.twitter.com/mVvhuQuM9t — Slp_thoughts (@slp_thoughts) October 9, 2023

Now That is a serious Part 2.

Such a gripping storyline.. Combined with a flawless performance from the entire cast…❤️🔥@mohituraina#MumbaiDiaries #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime pic.twitter.com/8wKUdcPVCI — abc_bichu (@ABCdemandz) October 8, 2023

If #MumbaiDiaries s1 was epic, s2 is bombastic 🤌🏽



Such a gripping storyline, cinematography and acting 🫡@amazonIN @PrimeVideoIN @nikkhiladvani — Abhishek Sheshagiri (@Abhishekds94) October 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#MumbaiDiariesseason is one of the best medical drama series based on some real incidents. Seat edging series from beginning to the end. Pure goosebumps and made me cry in some scenes.

Super heroes in the white coats . My respect towards doctors has increased now.#mumbaidiaries pic.twitter.com/bBTxKSkzsN — Dinesh (@Dineshdynamic24) October 8, 2023

The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.