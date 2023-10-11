Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves’ Mumbai Diaries is a largely popular and liked series. In the first season, we saw the initial impact the 26/11 terror attacks had on Mumbai, and specifically how a fictional hospital by the name of Bombay General Hospital handled the situation. Now the second season of the show is out, highlighting how the Mumbai floods impacted the city, and is getting overwhelmingly great responses.
So, if you’re wondering whether you should be catching up on season 2, then here are a few tweets that’ll give you a better picture.
The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
