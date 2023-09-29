After a fantastic season one, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for the second season of Mumbai Diaries. The trailer looks promising from the looks of it and it packs even more drama and thrill when compared to the previous season.

The trailer of Mumbai Diaries Season 2 opens with Dr. Kaushik Oberoi standing under a showerhead and going through the events that had transpired previously. He thinks about a patient in an overcrowded hospital who breathes his last. The montage shows Mohit Raina’s Dr. Oberoi being slapped by a woman.

The trailer then moves to a visual of Konkona Sen Sharma’s Chitra Das travelling in a cab while it pours relentlessly in Mumbai. The voiceover narrates that the IMD has issued a red alert and has asked people to stay indoors.

The rains have caused the city to come to a standstill and that sets the premise of this season. The doctors are struggling to save lives with limited resources. The staff at the Bombay General Hospital try their best to catch up and save lives in the aftermath of the Mumbai floods in 2008.

Struggling to keep up and save lives, Dr. Kaushik starts to question his abilities.

“Maut ke aage koi class, koi caste, koi politics nahi chalti.”

The staff at the Bombay General Hospital live by this statement and they join hands to save their patients amidst this life-threatening situation.

Mumbai Diaries stars Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. The second season is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 6 onwards.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, you can watch the trailer of Mumbai Diaries Season 2 here.

(All images have been taken from the trailer)