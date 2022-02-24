The OTT space has been flourishing. Along with it we are witnessing a noticeable change in content and casting. Other than giving Bollywood actors a new lease of life, the digital projects have also opened doors for TV actors.

And embracing the new platform, these actors, who are known for their small-screen ventures, are making the fullest of the opportunity.

1. Mohit Raina

Raina, who featured in some popular projects last year, marvellously showcased his acting prowess in Shiddat and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. In fact, watching the actor in these ventures has only left us longing for more.

2. Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti had already featured in a few web-series before he landed the role in Asur. The actor ably supported his co-star Arshad Warsi and stood out for his powerful performance.

3. Sakshi Tanwar

Tanwar’s appearance in series like Dial 100 and The Final Call was refreshing to watch. Even though the actor plays a mother, like most of her roles in television, the approach towards her characters made them stand out.

4. Sunil Grover

Anyone who has seen Grover even in his brief roles will be aware of the potential he holds. And the OTT series Tandav and Sunflower, although didn’t stand out as a project, gave the actor the platform he needed to shine.

5. Sharad Kelkar

Kelkar, an absolutely brilliant actor, often lands blink-and-miss roles in Bollywood films. But his memorable performance in popular series like The Family Man and Special OPS firmly establishes that the actor deserves more screen-time.

6. Mona Singh

Mona Singh, a celebrated television actor, has made a name for herself with a few but well-received projects. But in TVF’s Yeh Meri Family the actor managed to set apart one of the most exploited characters in the Hindi entertainment industry — a middle-class mother.

7. Arjun Bijlani

Bijlani has always made us swoon over him every time he appears on screen. But his OTT debut series State Of Siege: 26/11 allowed the actor to come forth in a never-seen-before avatar.

8. Karan Tacker

The actor forayed into the digital space with thriller series Special OPS after spending 10 years in the television industry. And Tacker’s performance majorly highlighted his acting prowess.

9. Meher Vij

Meher had been part of a few Bollywood projects until she got her big break in Secret Superstar. And breaking the monotony of featuring in similar roles, she starred as a foreign intelligence agent in Neeraj Pandey’s action thriller Special OPS.

10. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget, who has also experimented with challenging roles on television, featured as the lead in the drama web-series Code M. The web-series showcased her in a new light and we saw her as a fierce female-led.

11. Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sheikh, well-known for her performances in various daily soaps, first made her web-show debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Gehraiyaan. But she gained further recognition for her note-worthy performance in Taish. Later, the same year, she shared the screen with Shabana Azmi in the Netflix film Kaali Khuhi.

12. Karan Wahi

One of the popular faces of Indian television, Karan Wahi has been associated with the small screen for almost two decades now. He forayed into the OTT space with Sacred Games and recently, featured alongside Lara Dutta in the comedy series Hundred.

OTT has blurred the lines among the mediums and broadened the scope for actors. And after witnessing such powerful performances, we just hope for more brilliant projects to rope in talented television actors.