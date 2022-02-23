People may have different opinions about the movie Gehraiyaan but one thing everyone loved about it was its songs.

Mumbai Police is now cashing in on that love by making memes. Recently. they shared a meme to make a point against sharing OTPs with starngers.

Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:

Your money after you share your OTP!



Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022

People really liked the idea and here are some of the reactions to the meme.

Best use of 'Haan doobey' so far :P https://t.co/BITwTahpkU — Honey Sonwani (@honey_sonwani) February 22, 2022

Must stay informed about the trends.