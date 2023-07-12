Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian, writer and rapper who usually wins hearts with his candour. People also enjoy his work, and some can’t get enough of him. His recent appearance in the reality show, Lock Upp, is proof (where he also won). So understandably, people also look forward to getting to know details about him and his personal life. And it looks like some fans finally got the chance. The comedian did a Reddit AMA – which is both sweet and funny.

Munawar Faruqui
Here’s what people asked:

1. What would you do, if you were not a comedian?

“I always wanted to go on stage and make people laugh, so agar stand-up comedian nahi hota toh pakka politician hota.”

2. How do you deal with hate and negative comments?

Should_I_Be_Back

“Kuch nahi bhai, as a stand-up comedian you need new material to write jokes on, so this situation is ideal.”

3. What gives you more joy: watching an audience laugh at your jokes or singing along to your songs?

dabawala

“Very difficult question, but I will go with the laugh.”

4. What’s your biggest regret after finding fame?

corpsemagnolia

“I don’t have the people I wanted to share it with.”

5. How much do you earn annually?

shubz_gadget_reviews

“Ghar chal jata hai! Kitno ka matt puchhna.”

6. When can we expect music videos for Malaal and KOD?

6psagehokage

“There’s a music video on the way. But it’s a surprise.”

7. Which city has the best audience according to you?

anantinfinite2711

“Indore.”

8.  Are you interested in featuring in Bigg Boss?

B4MRaVi

“Nahi yaar. Too Much for me.”

9. Who are your favourite rap singer from India and abroad?

ValiantJudge29500

“Too many. But right now, M-Zee Bella and Seedhe Maut.”

10. Can we expect your stand-up special on OTT anytime soon?

CurIns9211

“More stand up comedy than ever is on your way this year.”

11. What was Kangana like IRL? Did she harass you for your views?

lulu_lolo_tulu_tolo

“She is too professional for that.”

There’s clearly a lot of his content coming our way.