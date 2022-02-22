Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel, the reality TV show hosted by Kangana Ranaut is all set for OTT release on 27th February. There will be 16 contestants on the show, the complete list of which is yet to be revealed. But one name confirmed recently has already made people excited about the show - Munawar Faruqui.
Shows huye hain inke cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein inke plans?#LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free.@ektarkapoor #KanganaRanaut @munawar0018 #NishaRawal @MXPlayer @zakzulfi @LockuppGame pic.twitter.com/9nMq94W7OT— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) February 22, 2022
As soon as his name was confirmed by ALT Balaji, people started sharing his old tweets about Kangana.
Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 11, 2021
Fir se Judicial custody chala jaun!
And did not miss the chance to make memes.
This Munawar is coming on lock up with Kangana as the host.... M dedd already 😂😂😂#TejRan https://t.co/yfWUmZ6hwf— SONA l stan-less (@Veronica_Samant) February 22, 2022
I thought I would never do any tweet regarding lock up ...— Anamika (@alienhunter_16) February 22, 2022
But a serious question ....
Is MUNAWAR actually doing a show hosted by kangana .👀👀👀😶😶..
Its beyond imagination dude ... !
I still can't believe it .. confirm hai ????!!#KKundrraSquad #KaranKundrra#TejRan
Le me - I will never watch LOCK UP ...— SONA l stan-less (@Veronica_Samant) February 22, 2022
Le me (after it is revealed that Munawar Faruqui will be on the show)
📺🍿📺🍿📺🍿
🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓#TejRan
For Gujrati's: business first..!#MunawarFaruqui— Amorous (@WhiteCollar_j) February 22, 2022
#KanganaRanaut #MunawarFaruqui#LockUpp— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) February 22, 2022
Left Wing and Right Wing trolling each other.
Meanwhile Munawar and Kangana : pic.twitter.com/h6EeYLwQoC
Kuch bhi kaho ager India ko koi ache se samjhta hai tho wo ekta kapoor hai #MunawarFaruqui— mahmood alam (@mahmood43421009) February 22, 2022
Such a smart move by Ekta Kapoor to bring #MunawarFaruqui and Kangana Ranaut together for the TRP for the new show Lock Upp.— Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) February 22, 2022
Everyone after finding out— Samah (@samah_ek) February 22, 2022
Munawar Faruqui is a confirmed contestant :#MunawarFaruqui @altbalaji#Lockupp #LockUppWithKangana pic.twitter.com/RudH2U07Zg
#KanganaRanaut #Munawarfaruqui— Say it (@justburself24) February 22, 2022
Kangana worked with Munawar
Andhbhakts/RW about Kangana Ranaut : pic.twitter.com/AOLpgJMEX8
For Gujjus "Ganda hai par Dhanda hai aur Dhande se bada koi Dharm nh Hota"#LockUpp #MunawarFaruqui— Sc🦂pioN (@AqrabTweets) February 22, 2022
Munavar & Kangana both on the same show bhakts confused on if they’ve to boycott or not 😂😂😂— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 22, 2022
Ab ukraine aur Russia ka Alt balaji hi kuch kar sakta hai. #MunawarFaruqui #LockUpp #KanganaRanaut— Vrishank (@Vrishank_raj) February 22, 2022
What do you think about the episode? Are you going to watch it?