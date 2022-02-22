Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel, the reality TV show hosted by Kangana Ranaut is all set for OTT release on 27th February. There will be 16 contestants on the show, the complete list of which is yet to be revealed. But one name confirmed recently has already made people excited about the show - Munawar Faruqui.

As soon as his name was confirmed by ALT Balaji, people started sharing his old tweets about Kangana.

Fir se Judicial custody chala jaun! — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 11, 2021

This Munawar is coming on lock up with Kangana as the host.... M dedd already 😂😂😂#TejRan https://t.co/yfWUmZ6hwf — SONA l stan-less (@Veronica_Samant) February 22, 2022

I still can't believe it .. confirm hai ????!!#KKundrraSquad #KaranKundrra#TejRan — Anamika (@alienhunter_16) February 22, 2022

🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓#TejRan — SONA l stan-less (@Veronica_Samant) February 22, 2022

MUNAWAR IS A CONTESTANT IN LOCK UP? OKAY I MIGHT WATCH. — Diya✨🪔 (@seekinglight__) February 22, 2022

Kuch bhi kaho ager India ko koi ache se samjhta hai tho wo ekta kapoor hai #MunawarFaruqui — mahmood alam (@mahmood43421009) February 22, 2022

Such a smart move by Ekta Kapoor to bring #MunawarFaruqui and Kangana Ranaut together for the TRP for the new show Lock Upp. — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) February 22, 2022

For Gujjus "Ganda hai par Dhanda hai aur Dhande se bada koi Dharm nh Hota"#LockUpp #MunawarFaruqui — Sc🦂pioN (@AqrabTweets) February 22, 2022

Munavar & Kangana both on the same show bhakts confused on if they’ve to boycott or not 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 22, 2022

Ab ukraine aur Russia ka Alt balaji hi kuch kar sakta hai. #MunawarFaruqui #LockUpp #KanganaRanaut — Vrishank (@Vrishank_raj) February 22, 2022

