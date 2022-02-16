Kangana Ranaut has always been known for her strong opinions. We've heard her speak her mind in her interviews and tweets. And now, she'll be back on screen with exactly this and more. She will be seen hosting an upcoming reality show - Lock Upp. The trailer of the show has been released and a lot has unravelled. 

Kangana Ranaut talks about the show in the trailer, which gives us a gist of what it will be. Contestants will be locked inside jail cells, or as Kangana called it - the badass jail. There will be no special treatment for the contestants and they will be handcuffed in pairs.

The trailer also suggests that these contestants will be under surveillance at all times. 

Clearly, this is something that we've never witnessed before and we cannot think of a better host. According to the trailer, celebrities who will be entering the show will have to share their secrets in order to stay. "Yaha celebrities wahi karenge jo mai chahungi", Kangana warns towards the end of the trailer. The show will stream on MX Player and ALT Balaji, starting from February 27.

Watch the trailer here:

Seems like a bura sapna indeed.