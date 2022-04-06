Unless you live under a rock, you must be aware of the reality TV show - Lock Upp. The show is a perfect blend of cringe and drama. It's one of those things that you start watching because you want to understand why it exists. With Kangana Ranaut as the host, there's the added 'mirch and masala' - or how Ekta Kapoor likes it.

The existence of the show got us thinking about what everyone must be charging for the series. And here's what we know about it:

1. Anjali Arora

The social media influencer who's known for her music videos and for creating content, reportedly gets paid around ₹3-4 lakh a week for the show. She's also the highest paid contestant.

2. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is paid around ₹3-3.5 lakhs per week for the show. He's a comedian who has also emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show.

3. Poonam Pandey

Actor and model, Poonam Pandey earns somewhere around ₹3 lakhs a week for her appearance on Lock Upp. She's also among the hightest paid contestants on the show.

4. Babita Phogat

Babita Phogat is an Indian wrestler who has a lot of important accolades to her name - like a Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. As a contestant on the show, she was reportedly paid ₹3 lakhs a week.

5. Payal Rohtagi

The actor and reality TV performer is paid a sum of ₹3 lakhs a week on the show. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss in 2018 before her appearance on Lock Upp.

6. Sara Khan

Sara Khan was reportedly earning ₹2.5-3 lakhs a week, as a contestant in the show. She's also worked on other reality TV shows like Bigg Boss Season 4 as well Hindi daily soaps.

7. Karanvir Bohra

Known for his roles in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Shararat, the actor makes ₹2 lakhs per week for his gig in the reality show - Lock Upp.

8. Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal is a TV actress and model, who's known for working in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. The actor used to get paid around ₹1.75- 2 lakhs per week, on the reality show.

9. Tehseen Poonawalla

Tehseen Poonawalla, who's a Venture Capitalist, Political Analyst and CEO of Poonawalla Foundation was also a contestant on the show. He used to get around ₹1.25 – 1.5 lakhs per week, for the same.

10. Saisha Shinde

Saisha Shinde, who made a comeback on the show with a wildcard entry, is reportedly paid a sum of ₹1 lakh a week.

11. Karan Kundrra

Also known as the 'jailor' in the reality TV series, Karan Kundrra reportedly charges ₹3 lakh for each episode. According to reports, he might not have a permanent appearance on the show - due to other commitments related to scheduling of films.

Atleast, it's good money.