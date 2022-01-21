The trailer for Naagin's new season is definitely problematic, but that has rarely been a reason for censorship so the trailer is out there for everyone to watch.

It starts with a person from one of India's neighbouring countries using a test tube to pour a dangerous liquid into a river that goes on to infect the entire world.

That's Covid, yes. And the country is China.

In case that was not clear, they say it out loud too. A man, who is surrounded by monks and sadhus (and sitting at a snow table!), announces, "Padosi desh ek virus ko hathiyar bana kar har taraf mahamari phaila dega".

And that is when Naagin enters, she is the one who is going to save the world because "zeher hi zeher ko kaat sakta hai".

Basically, the new Naagin is a warrior trying to save the country from the invisible enemy. So, that's like Don't Look Up but way more creative. Great, tell Leo.

Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar!”

#Naagin6, jald hi #Colors par. @justvoot pic.twitter.com/XI8UyIQcHv — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

The trailer has been getting a lot of reactions on social media for obvious reasons, and here are some of them.

Petition to launch nagmani booster asap https://t.co/unqSKII8W6 — Devuu. (@stfuDevyani) January 20, 2022

Ridiculous!!☠️🤯



Wth are Indian Television writers doing?



Seriously Naagin vs Coronavirus 😱 https://t.co/txAnTWRJqC — Durga Jr. (@durga_putri) January 21, 2022

Nationalist Naagin by Ekta Kapoor!🤣 https://t.co/aajXNxavyL — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 19, 2022

Thank-you #Colors for finally cracking the cure for #Corona!

Bina baat duniya pareshaan hai...lets call the Icchaadhaari Naagingingingin... #Naagin6 https://t.co/JY6y2I2lmt — Sanskari Bhedia (@pkg_lonewolf) January 19, 2022

Shitttt....!!! I should not have taken those two doses of Vaccine. https://t.co/naU2gLm5gS — 🖤🔑 (@steffywordsz) January 19, 2022

New vaccine in town ladies n gentlemen 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/7ncf99u7Np — Swati (@swati301) January 19, 2022

Revolutionary screenwriting.