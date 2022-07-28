We know all about Bollywood's obsession with Prem and Rahul. Be it DDLJ or K3G, the two have appeared in almost all of our favourite timeless Hindi movies. But there's another popular Bollywood name that's just not discussed enough. NAINA!

Naina is that one adorable leading lady from Bollywood who is not as fond of the idea of love but falls prey to the little somethings of heart. She is independent, opinionated, and wholesome on her own and does not need a man to compliment her. This is an ode to Bollywood's loveliest Naina.

We came across this post on Reddit complimenting 'Naina' from different movies and thought we needed to talk more about it. Here's a throwback to the Nainas who won our hearts with their remarkable performances in different Bollywood films.

1. Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Naina, the 'pretty woman' in Kal Ho Naa Ho, was adorable but a big-time pessimist. She was super busy with her MBA and had no time to spare for love until the emotion overwhelms her beautifully. She loved her family but had burdened herself with responsibilities before confronting her feelings and experiences with her Dad. When love hits Naina, she grows into a beautiful woman who's more accepting of her feelings and that of others.

2. Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Scholar Naina evolves from her shy, introverted personality when she makes a life-changing decision to go on a trek with her old classmates. Her newfound philosophy of life, rediscovery of self, and her hidden free-spirited nature made Naina the most memorable and relatable character Deepika Padukone has essayed so far.

3. Rani Mukherji in Hichki

Naina Mathur is unbeatable in her quest to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. Despite her Tourette Syndrome and the social setbacks she faced throughout her life, Naina's indomitable spirit and perseverance makes her story compelling and uplifting.

4. Kiara Advani in JugJugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani's compelling Naina broke age-old myths and stereotypes associated with typical saas-bahu dynamics. Her character is assertive and clear about her decision to file for divorce but is considerate enough to not overwhelm the families abruptly. She is career-driven, confident, and compassionate.

5. Sushmita Sen in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Naina is a work-o-holic nurse who has no life besides her office. She ensures her boss, Doctor Samir, meets all his commitments, including the ones to his many girlfriends. Naina gets entrapped into Samir's love life when the latter is stuck with building a metaverse of lies to convince the love of his life to marry her. Naina's authentic, enthusiastic, and witty personality is another charming addition to our list of Nainas.

6. Naina Kapoor in Angrezi Medium

Even though her screentime wasn't as much, Kareena Kapoor Khan's refreshing portrayal as Naina Kohli, a London-based cop, is noteworthy. The fierce and bold Officer Naina managed to win our hearts in the much-loved comedy-drama film.

7. Taapsee Pannu in Badla

Naina is a successful entrepreneur who finds herself in a troublesome situation when her lover is found dead. She hires a lawyer to defend her but hesitates to share the complete details of the incident. Taapsee Pannu has portrayed Naina in the most different light. Her Naina is a complex character who cannot be bracketed into black and white so easily. Her uniqueness, gripping and mysterious personality makes her unforgettable.

I love all of them. Here's what some Redditors had to say about their favorite Naina.

I guess prem for Bollywood's Prem is forever,

Who is your favorite Naina?