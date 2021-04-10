These Actors Have Appeared In Popular Shows & Movies But We Bet You Can't Name More Than 5

There are so many actors who have played these iconic roles so well that we can only ever relate them to these characters. And as it happens quite often, when you play a lot of these character roles, people kind of forget your real name. You become, 'that guy from that thing'!

1. You have seen her on Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory, Two and A Half Men, Jurassic World, Ant-Man and Tomorrowland among other things but you just know her as that woman from that show, don't you? Lauren Cohan Stana Katic Judy Greer

2. He was on Glee, One Day at a Time, and Groundhog Day, Seinfeld among a million other things in the last few million years of his career. This man is an industry legend and goes by the name of... via TPR Stephen Tobolowsky Alexander Gustaffson Tim Curry

3. He was recently in Godzilla VS Kong and Godzilla: King of Monsters before that. You also remember him as the cop from The Wolf Of Wall Street, who arrested Jordan Belfort. He has been part of countless shows and films like Zero Dark Thirty, Argo and 2005's King Kong. via Screen Musings Chandler Riggs Kyle Chandler Hank Azaria

4. She played Ross' first wife's wife Susan on FRIENDS. She also has The Boys, Breaking Bad, Seinfeld among other very popular shows to her acting credits. via Twitter Jessica Morgan Hannah Simmons Jessica Hecht

5. Younger fans would know him as Jake Peralta's cannibal friend from his prison days but if you are a bit older, you remember seeing him on Mean Girls and of course, for true fans of comedy, on numerous SNL sketches. via JAW Tim Meadows Evan Johnson Michael Jai White

6. He has played some of the most hated people on TV and in movies in his long and illustrious career. You know him as the Squib with the cat, Argus Filch on Harry Potter and as Lord Walder Frey on Game of Thrones. via Screenrant David Bradley Sir Ralph Richardson Henry Irving

7. He was in Guardians of The Galaxy, Gladiator, Blood Diamond, Captain Marvel. Never Back Down, Shazam, Tomb Raider... This list could go on for a while, trust me! via 4ye David Ayoade Hlomla Dandala Djimon Hounsou

8. You definitely know her face and sure as hell, haven't forgotten her voice as Janice from FRIENDS. via Daily Mail India Kristin Davis Lynn Cohen Maggie Wheeler

9. She was in Scooby Doo, Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks (for the true nerds here), more recently on the critically acclaimed Dead to Me. She also played Jess' older sister on New Girl. And even though she has had to play a very small role in the MCU, she did house the Avengers in Age of Ultron as Laura Barton. via comicbook.com Angela Lansbury Linda Cardellini Michelle Dockery

10. You just saw him kick ass and do magic tricks on WandaVision. Before that, he played Kim Jung-un in The Interview and much before that, he played the now-legendary character of Asian Jim on The Office. Randall Park John Cho Simu Liu

11. She has actually been on our screen longer than one would imagine. Before she played Shirley Crain on Haunting Of The Hill House, she was on the Twilight series. Yup yup. Jog back your memory a bit. She played Elizabeth Cullen, Edward's mother! via Bustle Elizabeth Reaser Evan Rachel Wood Sasha Alexander

12. You have seen him in the Back of The Future film series, Hot Tub Time Machine and of course, the original Charlie's Angels. via TV Insider Rob Corddry Crispin Glover Clarke Duke

13. Oh yeah, that Asian guy from Harold and Kumar? Don't be racist. Both of them were Asian! via Vanity Fair Rick Yune Ryan Higa John Cho

14. He's done comedy and he's done gut-wrenching dramas. From Ant-Man to Fury to Narcos: Mexico, there's no way you haven't seen his face! via Superstarsbio Michael Pena Diego Luna Diego Boneta

15. You don't even know what the real Pablo Escobar looked like, do you? You think this is really him. Well, nobody blames you. He was bloody brilliant! via Hollywood Reporter Andy Garcia Esai Morales Wagner Moura

16. He's been on Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Happiness, Road to Perdition, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, Anchorman 2 among other things. via NY Times Dyan Baker John Bradshaw Layfield David Koechner

17. This legendary actor has been in the industry for decades, starring in movies like Pitch Black, There's Something About Mary, Spawn and 21 Bridges. Keith David Taye Diggs Henry Lennix

18. You will most likely remember him from The Transformers franchise but this man has been regularly part of projects involving Coen brothers, Adam Sandler, and Spike Lee. via Goldderby Ian Alexander John Turturro Vincent Rodriguez III

19. This legend has been a part of some of the classic TV shows and movies ever made. From Sons of Anarchy and Django Unchained to Ant-Man & The Wasp, wherever you find greatness, you'll find him. via Rolling Stone Walter Goggins Dustin Diamond Sam Walker