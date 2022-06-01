The country is mourning the loss of one of the music industry's most precious gems, KK. For a nation which has grown up listening to his songs, this loss seems too personal. He was loved, he was respected, and he will surely be missed. 

kk
Source: wikipedia

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and celebrities took to their social media handles to offer their tributes:   

KK has left an irreplaceable dent in all our hearts. His demise was way too soon. May his soul rest in peace.