The country is mourning the loss of one of the music industry's most precious gems, KK. For a nation which has grown up listening to his songs, this loss seems too personal. He was loved, he was respected, and he will surely be missed.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and celebrities took to their social media handles to offer their tributes:

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022

A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.



Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2022

I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

My deepest sincerest condolences. His golden, soulful voice echoes in all our hearts. Rest in peace dear #KK🙏🏻💔 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

Numb … devastated .. just can’t take this .. KK how could you just go like this .love you buddy …. Rest in peace . ‘ hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal’ — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2022

My brother KK 💔💔💔 I’m speechless & broken with you leaving us so suddenly…you sang your heart out brother 💔💔 ..: till the very last day 🙏 @K_K_Pal #KKSinger #RipKK pic.twitter.com/lCaMj5TvM7 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away 💔 brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 31, 2022

KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…💔 the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53. Heart broken….lost a wonderful human and a great voice today. Rest In Peace bro. The heavens are luckier🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/7UxniZMxR1 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 31, 2022

What is going on ???? Now KK??? Pls tell me it’s not true !!! — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 31, 2022

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

KK was an artist you'd discover in private. His best works were all about personal moments of loss & vulnerability.



Sach Keh Raha Hai, Tadap Tadap Ke, Yaaron, Awarapan Banjarapan, Maine Dil Se Kaha.



His voice was a candle in a dark room, a ग़म-गुसार.



Goodbye and thanks, sir. pic.twitter.com/p28vA8zoDD — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 31, 2022

In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022

The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022

You will always be in alive in our hearts forever KK sir. Thank you for this beautiful journey.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ljs5cr725C — Darshan Raval #When ? 🏠💙 (@DarshanRavalDZ) June 1, 2022

"Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal

Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal" 💔

Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jwgwvyPETd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 1, 2022

Shocking to hear about kk. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP. GONE TOO SOON. 💔 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 1, 2022

Absolutely shocked, this is such a tragic loss. Your songs will forever remain in our hearts, you are a Legend. Gone too soon KK..

More strength to the loved ones! Om Shanti 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 1, 2022

Extremely saddened learning the demise of magnificent singer #KK. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Your voice will always stay close to our hearts. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 1, 2022

Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul.He sang ‘Daayi Daayi Daama’ from ‘Indra’ for me. My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 1, 2022

The music world loses a magnificent voice today. Rest in peace #KK. Condolences to the family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/p2872LWchp — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) June 1, 2022

Extremely saddened to hear about the sad demise of Singer KK. His untimely death has shocked the entire nation. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. May peace be upon him. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) June 1, 2022

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of KK. His voice will live on in our hearts! 💔 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 1, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of #KK. What an evergreen singer he was, condolences to his family and fans across 🙏🏻#RIPKK — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2022

KK has left an irreplaceable dent in all our hearts. His demise was way too soon. May his soul rest in peace.