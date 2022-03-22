Bollywood is rife with examples of star kids choosing acting as a profession, but when it comes to Gen Z Star Kids in Bollywood, acting is not the obvious choice for some of them.

So, we've got this list of Indian celebs whose children have chosen a different career path, other than acting.

1. Navya Nanda Naveli - Ara Health

Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda Naveli, along with her friends Pragya Saboo, Mallika Sahney and Ahilya Mehta co-founded a women centric healthcare facility by the name of Aara Health.

2. Aaliyah Kashyap

Daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap is a digital creator and runs a YouTube channel where she vlogs about her day-to-day life.

3. Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday, who is Ananya Panday's cousin sister, runs a collaborative YouTube channel with her fiancé Ivor McCray and she also models alongside this. Her YouTube vlogs vary, from giving her followers an insight into her relationship, to her family life.

4. Jahnavi Mehta

Actor Juhi Chawla has mentioned that Jahnavi loves reading books and so there's a chance that she'll be turning her attentions towards writing as a career. Recently, she was also spotted bidding at the IPL auction, on behalf of KKR.

5. Ida Ali

Daughter of Imtiaz Ali, Ida Ali has already written and directed her first short film Lift and plans on further pursuing a career in filmmaking.

6. Vedaant Madhavan

R Madhavan's son Vedaant won seven medals in a recent swimming championship for Maharashtra. At the age of sixteen, Vedaant is already a national athlete!

7. Shakya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's oldest daughter Shakya Akhtar is a digital content creator who frequently uploads art and fashion related content on her Instagram page.

8. Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor owns Fankind, a company that gifts celeb experiences to fans to raise funds for charity.

Doing their own thing!