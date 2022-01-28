Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the few Bollywood actors who holds a special place in our hearts. Not to mention, his journey is as special as his roles.

So when an artist like him builds something, it's beautiful to watch. Nawazuddin has finally created the house of his dreams in Mumbai.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned into an interior designer to build the house. He named it 'Nawab', in memory of his late father.

The stark white bungalow looks nothing but a paradise in the city of dreams. It took three years to renovate it, and it is inspired by his old house in Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.

Nawaz took to Instagram to give us a glimpse into his house. He captioned the post saying:

A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act.

The bungalow looks vintage with traditional wooden doors and windows. It has beautiful balconies with antique lights, a courtyard adjoining the bungalow, where we saw Nawaz sitting.

This is how dreamy the house looks:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut in 1999 alongside Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh. He gained fame with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.

My work is something that keeps me alive. I am made for this. That's why I feel I am an escapist and can't face real life. When I am shooting, I start feeling as if that world is real. In real life, I am a coward. When I am in my character, I can at least speak the truth through him. In real life, I can't do that because a lot of things can happen. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On the work front, Nawaz will be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2.



