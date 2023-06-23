Tiku Weds Sheru is out on Amazon Prime Video today (June 23). Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Avneet Kaur, the recently released movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Before the release, Nawazuddin and Avneet’s film sparked a controversy over its casting with netizens calling out the wide age gap between the two stars. Some of them even slammed the makers for including their kissing scene in the storyline.

Now that Tiku Weds Sheru has been released, Kangana Ranaut’s production venture is receiving mixed reactions on Twitter.

A section of the audience are impressed with Avneet Kaur’s performance in the film. Not to forget, Kangana has made a cameo in it.

Here are 20 tweets to read before you sign up for Tiku Weds Sheru:

Watched @Nawazuddin_S and @iavneetkaur #TikuWedsSheru with the entire family and it turned out to be such a wholesome film! At the end, my dada ji said "#NawazuddinSiddiqui ki film dekhi bahut dino baad" @amazonprimenow @KanganaTeam is acing the producer game! #SaiKabir well done pic.twitter.com/P0W1jfWJVH — Ishaan Bakshi (@bakshi_ishaan) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru ⭐⭐⭐⭐

what a comedy and interesting film is this ,I really like #AvneetKaur acting,she give justice to the role and the film to,and #NawazuddinSiddiqui sir is a game unke bare kya hi likhna,@KanganaTeam u did fantastic job and ur Cameo is my fav ❤️ — Rohit Mehra (@RohitMe95833177) June 23, 2023

Just Watched.. 🤩



Just Amazingly Wonderful and much fun and entertaining is #TikuWedsSheru … 👍



The story is engaging & ultimate .. 👌👌must Watch ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🤩!!!! @KanganaTeam is acing the producer game💫👌#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime



Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/FGeHJmSGZI — abhinaw Singh Rajput (@abhinawSinghRa3) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru what a nice feel good entertaining movie. Great performances by @Nawazuddin_S and @iavneetkaur. @KanganaTeam team take a bow for making such a beautiful movie😍😍#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime #KanganaRanaut ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️(4 stars) — HS (@singhal_harsh) June 23, 2023

@iavneetkaur wow wow #TikuWedsSheru what a roller coaster ride…. I must tell you ❤️ you are amazing it seems like it’s not ur debut u r pro Periods.🤣… @Nawazuddin_S always delight to watch u.. @KanganaTeam ur one glimpse is enough ❤️ @PrimeVideoIN beautiful movie ❤️❤️.. — Sumit Sharma (@WillSeeSumit) June 23, 2023

Watched #TikuWedsSheru and OMG what a film! #AvneetKaur is amazing in the film can't believe it's her first. 🤩 Nawaz sir as usual OUTSTANDING! @KanganaTeam so proud of you queen for achieving this milestone we love the film so much! ❤️ RATING- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Kangana — KR fan (@KRfan9) June 23, 2023

Overwhelmed by seeing so many appreciation tweets for #TikuWedsSheru



Guys don't miss the complete faimly entertainer #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime



Bonus #KanganaRanaut cameo😩✨ pic.twitter.com/2dJ6R88cnI — Akansha Gill (@AakanshaGill) June 23, 2023

What a stellar Debut performance by #AvneetKaur !

The monologue scene and the dance.

Wow..I am not that easy to please. Seriously she's too good #TikuWedsSheru — Hindustan Meri Jaan (@IndiaLoveHind) June 22, 2023

What a beautiful film! Incredibly captivating from start to finish. #TikuWedsSheru is an insightful look in the lives of those who come to the city with big dreams but end up finding something more meaningful. Nawazuddin shines and Avneet couldn’t have asked for a better debut. pic.twitter.com/UGH1CH2DIQ — Madhubala Weds Sheru (@aaradhyadaily) June 22, 2023

Regular movie se different hai. One time watch toh hai #TikuWedsSheru — S.S (@ShikhaS50930631) June 23, 2023

Just watched #Tikuwedssheru and it was a complete disaster! 🙅‍♂️ Terrible acting, incoherent plot, and cringe-worthy dialogue. 🎬 Save yourself the agony and steer clear of this cinematic train wreck.i don’t know what nawaz is doing #NawazuddinSiddiqui #AvneetKaur #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/AJmgpduKmH — OG REVIEW (@theogreviewer) June 23, 2023

Expected better use of good actors in Tiku Weds Sheru. This movie might have worked had it been made 4-5 years ago. It started on a good note and then became directionless. Complete waste of time — aksheev thakur (@aksheevthakur) June 23, 2023

Adore #KanganaRanaut, but #TikuWedsSheru is boring af.



Basically, there's just no script.



Will re-watch #Thalaivi to recover from this borefest. pic.twitter.com/ZmQiaGkiw7 — Law and legality (@VisualCJS) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru Review: Worst film of the year is here, Nawazuddin and Kangana's selection of crap films continues. A so-called film on struggle which will make you struggle to come back to your senses, if you decide to watch it. #KanganaRanaut #AvneetKaur #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Film window (@Filmwindow1) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru could have been Better!!

First half was so good And entertaining!

Then unnecessary plot, not so funny comedy made it little boring…

However, it is good one time watch, actors are really good..

⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Smita👑💗❤️️ (@Queen16146675) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru is the dumbest,nonsense & a Stupid film which is produced by Kangana Ranaut !

Nawaz bhai bas krdo ab rehem khao audience pey – aisi filme dekh kar Zeher khana padjayega audience ko !

MINUS ZERO STAR TO THE FILM — Aayush Pandeya (@AayushPandeya4) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru boring, left the movie in the middle — Mukul (@Mukul52765869) June 22, 2023

