Since we all love crossovers and Netflix happens to love us (only the guy that pays, not the others piggybacking on them), it has released a little crossover video on its YouTube channel.

It has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Squid Game asking for a different flavour of cookie...

... And Sonu Sood saving the kids in Stranger Things.

I genuinely don't know if Tanmay Bhat also has a show on the platform but he seems to be doing fine selling crypto to Dhanush.

Of course, Seema aunty (I think) is trying to fix up Maeve and Otis from Sex Education.

Lucifer is also there, comforting a woman from a show, I should probably watch. It's kind of my job.

One person who is notably missing is Netflix's GOAT, Radhika Apte. Even Rajkumar Rao from The White Tiger is praying for her comeback.

This is some next-level editing, man. Maybe, I should send this our HR to convince her to poach at least a couple of guys responsible for this awesome video, which you can watch here.

Watched it yet? How cool is it?