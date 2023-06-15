Last evening, the trailer for an upcoming romantic drama and a dark satire movie, Tiku Weds Sheru, was released.
The movie revolves around two aspiring actors who get married. However, a particular scene from the trailer went viral for all the wrong reasons!
Even though the movie brings a fresh pairing, we can’t ignore the glaring age gap between the protagonists, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (49) and Avneet Kaur (21).
Apart from that, in a particular scene, the two can be seen kissing each other. This didn’t sit well with the movie buffs and here’s how they rightfully reacted:
Directed by Sai Kabir, under the banner of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, is scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2023.
Bollywood, please, we expect better from you!