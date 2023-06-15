Last evening, the trailer for an upcoming romantic drama and a dark satire movie, Tiku Weds Sheru, was released.

The movie revolves around two aspiring actors who get married. However, a particular scene from the trailer went viral for all the wrong reasons!

Even though the movie brings a fresh pairing, we can’t ignore the glaring age gap between the protagonists, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (49) and Avneet Kaur (21).

Apart from that, in a particular scene, the two can be seen kissing each other. This didn’t sit well with the movie buffs and here’s how they rightfully reacted:

Avneet is 21. Nawaz is 49. The movie is said to be comedy, but actually it's… — Awgknee (@awgknee) June 14, 2023

Wow, after normalising grooming in their country, Amazon is now taking to the next level in India. And so disappointing it is to find Kangana of all people to have backed the project! Didn't she herself once called this absurd age gap out? ("It's almost pdfilia"~AIB sketch) — Awgknee (@awgknee) June 14, 2023

avneet kaur – 21 yrs

nawazuddin siddhiqui – 49 yrs



we know this avneet girl since teenage or even childhood, i just cringed so bad!! this is weird and disgusting wtf https://t.co/GxqSIscwd2 — sunisglowing (@sunisglowing) June 14, 2023

So uncomfortable to even watch!

The age gap🤢🤢🤢



Avneet is 21

Nawaz is almost 50 years old!



What a off putting casting! https://t.co/wDZQu02XIt — Bubbling Under 🐳 (@UnderBubbling) June 14, 2023

49 years him is romancing 21 year old girl. It is not even plot demand. It is so uncomfortable to watch, she looks like his daughter. https://t.co/4ZcrBQ0O44 — Tina (@Tina41894744) June 14, 2023

Brooo wtf….. Avneet Kaur did kissing scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui 😭 — Vishal (@_Vishuuu) June 14, 2023

Unless the plot demands for it why would any person with a sane mind would cast Avneet along NS???! He literally is of her father's age🤡 https://t.co/AFnjCrDMow — 💌 (@gumrahaikoi) June 14, 2023

That Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin scene is horrendous.. Kangana is producer of the movie..



WHY any person in their SANE MIND would allow that film/scene to go forward..

The Age Gap is 28 fu(king years .. Uske Baap ki umar ka hai … — Shubham (@Katariya_007) June 14, 2023

apparently there's a kissing scene too….god nooooooooo😭🤢😭😭 https://t.co/GxqSIsbYnu — sunisglowing (@sunisglowing) June 14, 2023

avn33t kaur kissing naw@zuddin siddiQûi was the last thing i wanted to see today 😭 pic.twitter.com/pOnm0DtwNg — S. | *RRR enthusiast* (@AlwaysSherrry) June 14, 2023

if zero chemistry had a face 💁🏻‍♀️they look like father daughter pls https://t.co/r6dz40j721 — 𝐒𝐚𝐟. (@thedorlynsflaws) June 14, 2023

Age gap love story??? https://t.co/pu6ABuXYEL — THE AMI FATHIMA (@AMIFATHIMA_1993) June 14, 2023

Directed by Sai Kabir, under the banner of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, is scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2023.

Bollywood, please, we expect better from you!