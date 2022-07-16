One of the most gripping genres of films Bollywood has consistently given us are political dramas. They're insightful about Indian politics (something which is talked about in most households), and often the kind of realistic content many of us are looking for.

And that's why we've gone ahead and compiled a list of the highest ranked political films according to IMDb. Here, take a look:

1. Sandesham - 9

Sandesham released in 1991and is a Malayalam-language film which has been directed by Sathyan Anthikad. It's a satire and a black comedy which discusses political activism in Kerala and calls out the political parties of the state.

. You can watch it on ErosNow

2. Left Right Left - 8.1

Directed by Arun Kumar Aravind and written by Murali Gopy, Left Right Left is a Malayalam film that stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Murali Gopy and Hareesh Peradi. The plotline revolves around the lives of three different men (a corrupt politician and cop and a teacher), and how their childhood shaped their outlook on life.

3. Gulaal - 8

Gulaal is a socio-political drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh and Deepak Dobriyal. It follows the life of a law student who witnesses homicide and crime after being elected as the General Secretary of his college.

It is available to watch on YouTube.

4. Uriyadi - 7.9

Starring the likes of Vijay Kumar, Mime Gopi and Citizen Sivakumar, Tamil film Uriyadi has been written, directed and produced by Vijay Kumar. The storyline is about how 4 friends studying in an engineering college unintentionally end up becoming a part of caste politics.

5. Nayak: The Real Hero - 7.8

Nayak: The Real Hero stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherji and Amrish Puri, it follows the life of a man named Shivaji Rao Gaekwad who accepts a challenge by the chief minister of Maharashtra to run the state for one day, and he ends up being incredibly successful at it!

6. Rakta Charitra - 7.6

Rakta Charitra is a 2010 Indian political action thriller film based on the life of Paritala Ravindra. The film has been directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Prashant Pandey. It stars Vivek Oberoi, Radhika Apte, Sudeep and Shatrughan Sinha.

7. Yuva - 7.3

Starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherji, Yuva is a political thriller directed by Mani Ratnam which released in 2004. It revolves around the complexities of Indian student politics.

. The film is available to watch on Netflix





8. Rajneeti - 7.1

This 2010 political thriller has been co-written, directed and produced by Prakash Jha, with a screenplay by Anjum Rajabali. Rajneeti stars Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar and Ajay Devgn and follows a family's journey in the Indian political scenario.

Catch it on Netflix

9. Aarakshan - 6.2

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepika Padukone, and Prateik Babbar Aarakshan has been directed by Prakash Jha. It is a socio-political drama based on the policy of caste based reservations in Indian government jobs and educational institutions.

10. The Accidental Prime Minister - 6

The Accidental Prime Minister is a 2019 film which stars Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert and Vipin Sharma. It discusses and explores Manmohan Singh's tenure as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.





. It is available to watch on ZEE5

Have you watched all of these?