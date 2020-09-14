Few days ago it was reported that actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by NCB for consuming drugs In Sushant's case, had taken names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta for doing the same.

However, reports now suggest that NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra has denied preparing any such list of Bollywood celebrities.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the officer said:

We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon.

Earlier, Times Now had reported that Rhea told NCB that Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan also consumed drugs with her and Sushant in his Lonavala farmhouse. The reports also said that NCB has a list of 25 Bollywood celebrities revealed by Rhea.

A Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea, along with her brother Showik and four others arrested in the case.