4 days after getting arrested by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for consuming drugs, actor Rhea Chakraborty has taken names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta for doing the same.

She also confessed the names of Sushant's ex-manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra.

As per reports, Rhea made a 20-page-long statement to the NCB and mentioned the names in it.

People arrested in the case till now are Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant.

Note: This is a developing story, and updates, if any, will be added to it