Neena Gupta is one actor who has been in the business for decades but has only recently received recognition. The actor received a plethora of jobs that enable her to perform at her very best after Badhaai Ho proved to be a boost in her acting abilities. However, she has always been a fantastic actor, as seen in her earlier roles.

And here is a list of other projects featuring Neena Gupta that deserve our attention.

1. Woh Chokri

In Subhankar Ghosh directorial Woh Chokri, Gupta played the role of Geeta Devi. For her performance, she was rewarded with a well-deserved National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her character develops through several life phases, from a wealthy but unlucky widow to a lady who ultimately meets her tragic end. The movie won praise from critics at the time of its release.

2. Trikaal

In the 1985 release, which was directed by Shyam Benegal, Neena Gupta gave one of her best performances to date. She plays a fatherless kid of a deceased patriarch and does a remarkable job of conveying the pathos of her role as Dona Maria's (Leela Naidu) maid and the silent watcher from the sidelines.

3. Mandi

Gupta played the character of a sex worker in another Bengal film, which was adapted from the classic Urdu short story Aanandi by author Ghulam Abbas. Despite the movie having a star-studded ensemble cast that included Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, and Smita Patil, Gupta's performance in it cannot be overlooked.

4. Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda

Based on Dharmavir Bharati's novel The Sun's Seventh Horse, the 1992 Indian Hindi film directed by Shyam Benegal. Gupta portrays Satti, a destitute lady, in the self-reflective movie, which centres on the narrator and the three women he has known throughout his life at various times.

5. Jaane Bhi do Yaaro

The main cast of this dark comedy, a cult favourite, includes Neena Gupta, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Satish Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, and Satish Kaushik. When they record a murder, two photographers who were supposed to expose a builder's shady dealings find themselves in serious trouble. Gupta portrays Kapur's secretary in this movie, and even though it's a brief appearance, it's still worth seeing her give a nuanced portrayal.

6. The Last Color

The Last Color is a project starring the actor that needs to be seen even though it isn't a mainstream movie. The idea is that a widow and a nine-year-old girl become friends, and the girl wants to add some colour to her new friend's life.

7. Saans

Along with giving outstanding performances in movies, Neena Gupta also worked on some notable television ventures. On one of the most watched TV shows, Saans, she played the main character. The main characters of the tale were Priya and Gautam, a happily married couple before the latter began an affair with a mutual acquaintance.

We've been completely blown away by Neena Gupta's body of work thus far, and we can't wait to see what else she has in store.