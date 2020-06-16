Actor Neena Gupta has regularly posted videos on Instagram about her life in Mukteshwar, where she has been living ever since the lockdown was announced.

However, her latest video is not about her life in Mukhteshwar, but rather, about a very important lesson - the importance of constantly telling the people we love and admire how we feel about them.

She talked about she and her brother had always quarreled with their mother for not singing their praises like other parents when they were children, only to realize she'd done the same with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta.

She went on to talk about Masaba's entry into the world of fashion, her first successful print, and described her outfit in the video, which was also Masaba's creation.

Many people appreciated the message she shared for her daughter:

You can watch the complete video here:

Parents, especially Indian parents, have a tendency to downplay their children's achievements, in order to push them to work harder. However, in times likes these, it is of utmost importance to let people you love, especially young children, know that they are loved, respected, and admired. Positive affirmations are the easiest form of love and affection and we all must be more patient, appreciative, and kind to people in our lives