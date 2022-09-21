Falguni Pathak and her brilliant songs have been a big part of every 90s kid’s life. From the heartwarming stories and a foot-tapping background score to fresh faces, each of her music videos was a treat for both our eyes and ears.

Neha Kakkar, who has dashed out a number of remakes throughout her career, released another controversial remake this week and netizens aren’t too happy about it.

Credits: YouTube

The singer released the song, O Sajna, which is a remake of singer Falguni Pathak’s famous song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, earlier this week. The song features the singer along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma.

Credits: YouTube

However, people are slamming her for ‘spoiling their childhood memories’ by remaking the classic song. Here’s what netizens think:

Neha Kakkar should get a reward for spoiling the most beautiful songs. — G A R I M A (@garimaa1396) September 18, 2022

Dear Neha Kakkar, why on earth are you ruining each and every cult song? 😡 — Rabindra Singh Thakuri (@RabindraRST) September 20, 2022

Maine payal hai chhankai. Please do not listen to the Neha Kakkar version. Please! — Maanchhe (@novemberbridges) September 20, 2022

Neha Kakkar please spare mene payal hain chankai for the love of God please don't 😭 — 𝒦𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒶 ♡ (@daffahojaosare) September 18, 2022

Neha kakkar is ruining every old song by remaking it😭😭😭😭😭

What's yur problem girl why can't yu make yur own song 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Ayushi (@bhardwajayushi7) September 20, 2022

I want to boycott Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi's remix of OG Maine payal hai chankai so hard… You can't even imagine😭!



Can we mass report this song please? — musicaddaindia.com (@musicaddaindia) September 18, 2022

Neha Kakkar must be banned to sing any old iconic songs.

She is ruining them one after another.



Just irritating.

Also what's the need of bland remake of old songs if they can't give full justice to the original ones or make something better than the og. — P♡ (@xx_Prativa_xx) September 19, 2022

Neha Kakkar should be punished – imprisonment for 8 years to ruin our 90's childhood best songs. — Himanshu Khandelwal (@Himansh28055380) September 20, 2022

Mrs chahal and Neha kakkar has proved



Taange aur cleavage dikhane ke alava unke paas aur koi talent nahi.



Ruined my childhood song. Mfs https://t.co/8lvlRcxAKy — ISA Neel 😎 (@freak_cool) September 21, 2022

You can watch the entire video here:

What do you think of this remake?