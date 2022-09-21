Falguni Pathak and her brilliant songs have been a big part of every 90s kid’s life. From the heartwarming stories and a foot-tapping background score to fresh faces, each of her music videos was a treat for both our eyes and ears.

Neha Kakkar, who has dashed out a number of remakes throughout her career, released another controversial remake this week and netizens aren’t too happy about it.

Falguni
Credits: YouTube

The singer released the song, O Sajna, which is a remake of singer Falguni Pathak’s famous song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, earlier this week. The song features the singer along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma.

Neha Kakkar
Credits: YouTube

However, people are slamming her for ‘spoiling their childhood memories’ by remaking the classic song. Here’s what netizens think:

You can watch the entire video here:

What do you think of this remake?