The nepotism debate in Bollywood has been stretched so much that it feels monotonous now. It’s the same ‘struggle is real’ memes or overanalysis of everything star-kid actors say. Many desis claim to hate them but can’t seem to get over talking about them. They’re always trending. But Hollywood has recently discovered the nepo-baby boom.

Apparently, Vulture, a popular entertainment and culture outlet in the US, has dropped the cover of the latest edition of New York Magazine featuring Hollywood’s Nepo-babies, including Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber and many more.

The magazine’s comprehensive piece by writer Nate Jones exposes how Hollywood operates on an intricate and “invisible network of family ties.” How every second famous person is related to another famous person through one strand of relations or another. Somebody is a niece of a famous director, while another is a family friend’s daughter.

my favorite descriptions of the nepo baby list pic.twitter.com/oqJ7tI46Ee — abé ☂︎ (@kindestcuts) December 20, 2022

And while the sensational charts and comprehensive pieces on Hollywood’s nepo-verse are trending in the West, desis are like ‘ye to hamara roz ka hai.’

We have it too direct.

ADVERTISEMENT hollywood nepo debate is so weird from an indian POV bc there it’s mostly like this actor is a nepo baby bc their uncle was an editor in the 4th season of some obscure 90s tv show & in india it’s kareena kapoor d/o randhir kapoor s/o raj kapoor s/o prithviraj kapoor — matcha (@matchaherb) December 21, 2022

Nepo baby discourse…some of you must not know about Bollywood, where the simple act of NOT having a famous parent is so rare as to be considered revolutionary, lol — arushi sinha (@arushisinha) December 20, 2022

shocking that vulture didn't feature this nepo baby pic.twitter.com/RvXaCjYWhw — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 20, 2022

india being first on the nepo baby convo is so funny to me like they’re about to start again cause y’all did 😭😭 — everything 🫧 (@faizuuire) December 21, 2022

there needs to be a nepo baby article for bollywood — jasmin (@jasminthawani) December 21, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT LOL.

Diet Sabya created this cover for Bollywood nepo babies and 😂 pic.twitter.com/lBE7de48GT — Democratise Fashion 💪🏻 (@chaoswintour) December 20, 2022

I need to see a Bollywood nepo baby map next cause it’s worse, like 10x worse 😭😭😭 — BunnyBoo 🤍 (@theepoeticthot) December 20, 2022

Every year is a year of nepo babies in India 😂 https://t.co/qC3whRn7e1 — S (@BurntScarlett) December 19, 2022

this whole nepo baby article thing is so funny cuz ur jaws would drop if you look at bollywood — n ⭐️ (@tvsirens) December 21, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT when you’ve grown up with Bollywood and with the state of Bollywood rn the nepo baby verse in Hollywood isn’t as shocking . . . — rid💚 is excited for barbie (@movieswithrid) December 19, 2022

i'm so used to it cause most bollywood is filled with nepo babies rn but genuinely funny to see western media using a new word — gee ✨️ (@apinkshappypill) December 21, 2022

I can't even explain how the Hollywood #NepoBaby arc is so funny to every Indian right now whose grown up watching Bollywood and is immune to this shit since day zero with a few major families with similar names basically controlling the Bollywood bloodline — Manvi Mittal (@manvimittal_) December 21, 2022

We have it way too simple! Kapoors and Khans basically rule the industry along with their family friends and kids, with occasional newcomers. This whole newly-discovered debate in Hollywood is funny, we’re the true pros.