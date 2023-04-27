Netflix has FINALLY dropped the first official teaser for its brilliant dystopian-tech series, Black Mirror 6, which is due to release in June. The cast list includes Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, and Michael Cera, among others. The first glimpse itself looks as spooky as the preceding five seasons.

Black Mirror 6 teaser
Netflix Black Mirror 6 Teaser – YouTube

The teaser is already viral on Twitter. Excited; people are rooting for more episodes this season. Take a look at their reactions:

