How Well Do You Understand Netflix's Dark? It's Time To Test Your Knowledge, Tick Tock!

Dark season 3 is almost upon us, and the hype for the final cycle is reaching a fever pitch. With a show that has so much going on, it's imperative that you remember the little details, retain the bits of information that have all built up to this moment. And what better way to test your mind's preparedness for the madness than with a quiz?
1. Who's father founded the Winden Power Plant?
2. How does Adam claim to have gotten those terrible scars?
3. What is the meaning of 'Sic Mundus Creatus Est'?
4. How many years into the past or future can one travel in a wormhole?
5. Why did Ulrich decide to become a police officer?
6. What is Aleksander Tiedemann's original last name?
7. What is the name of the book written by H.G. Tannhaus that discusses black holes and spacetime?
8. What is Adam's endgame?
9. How is Jonas related to Martha?
10. How is the apocalypse finally brought about?
Result