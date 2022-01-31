2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year (well at least on the OTT scenario) as Netflix unveils all the K-content we’ll get to binge. In a short montage, dropped by Netflix we see all the forthcoming Korean films and series headed our way.

Much like the previous year, the new shows, too, range from cutesy rom-coms to some edge-of-your-seat thrillers. The very first offering All of Us Are Dead, which is a zombie-thriller, has already released on the streaming platform and also topped Netflix's TV rankings worldwide.

Coming up next in this year's Korean TV lineup are some totally intriguing series that are worth being on your binge-watch list.

In the series set in the 90's, Twenty Five Twenty One, we will see Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae‑ri venture into adulthood together. The show will premiere on the streaming platform on February 12.

On the other hand, Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin will be back with Thirty-Nine releasing on February 16. The series will show the journey of three women whose life begins at 40.

And Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo-bin will return to the screen this year with a comedy thriller Glitch. Her character in the show will embark on a search for her missing boyfriend who disappears following a mysterious flash of light.

Among others is the much-awaited adaptation of the worldwide Spanish phenomenon which took us by storm, Money Heist.

Apart from these, the long list of K-dramas on the platform includes the much-anticipated shows such as Business Proposal, Juvenile Justice, Forecasting Love and Weather, Carter, Remarriage & Desires, Black Knight and more.

Have a look at the round-up here:

So gear up to binge-watch all of the new K-dramas coming to Netflix soon.