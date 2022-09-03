Khufiya's If you consider yourself a fan of Tabu or Ali Fazal's work then we're sure's teaser will pique your interest to the max. The Netflix film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi and has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

What makes this project so special is also the fact that Tabu and Bhardwaj have reunited after nearly 8 whole years. And the 47 second teaser seems to be hinting that the film is a mystery and has a suspense plot that'll definitely have us scooting to the edge of our seats!

Prior to this, Tabu was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ali Fazal was seen in Death on the Nile and Ray and Wamiqa Gabbi in 83. And we're excited to see what they've be bringing to the table this time around!

You can watch the teaser here.

Here's how people have responded to the clip. Many are clearly very excited to see Tabu on screen again!

The release date for the film is yet to be disclosed but it definitely looks like an enticing watch. Can't wait for its release.