After Netflix announced a fantastic lineup of films for the rest of 2022, we were already blown away. But then they managed to take it up a notch with teasers and cast announcements. Speaking of which, the teaser of Monica, O My Darling is here, and there are just too many good things happening for a one-minute video.

The neo-noir crime comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, with Sukant Goel and Sikandar Kher, has already confused us on whom to fixate, they're too many favourite people, all together.

From the one-liners that are served in the teaser to the tension that it has managed to build, everything has set the expectations quite high. Rajkummar Rao, or as they're calling him, 'the prince of Angola' is someone who has a story to tell. Needless to say, there's a lot of suspense.

Like always, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi are in their element, which just feels like a cherry on top of the cake. Adding on to that, from the looks of the teaser, some frames are already too intriguing, that the wait seems difficult.

Watch the trailer here:

Can't wait to find out our rajkumar's story.