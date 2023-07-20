Desis surely know how to shower their love on family, friends, and close ones. Lately, sharing our Netflix accounts with them has become our new love language. Either you are the provider or a borrower, but you know what we are talking about. Right? ‘Love is sharing a password’. Even Netflix said it a few years ago.

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

Cut to 2023, Netflix has banned the password sharing process in India, while allowing users to avail the service only within their household.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are at home, on the go, on holiday…” reads an excerpt from the official website of Netflix.

“If someone outside of your household is using your account can transfer a profile to a new membership that they pay for,” it adds.

And naturally, it is going to create an impact on friendships and relationships. Netizens are reacting to this update and some of them have come up with hilarious memes.

My friend’s reaction after Netflix ends password sharing in India pic.twitter.com/7quGi8Zdb6 — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) July 20, 2023

So Netflix officially ended password sharing in India and I guess only immediate family members living in the same house can access the same account of Netflix.



But… I remember I took an oath when I was in school – All Indians are my Brothers and Sisters.. so? @NetflixIndia — Maaz Perwez (@MaazMz) July 20, 2023

*Netflix ends password sharing in India*



Me: pic.twitter.com/cPjpmuvj1n — Srishti (@swishtee) July 20, 2023

Netflix to password sharers in India: "Sorry, no more free rides!"

Netflix just pulled the plug on the password exchange program! Looks like it's time to call for a family meeting and settle who gets the remote control throne! #Netflix #FarewellFreeloaders — Divye Tela (@divye) July 20, 2023

Netflix bans account,password sharing in India & 20 other countries 😭😭#Netflix pic.twitter.com/4JT1XdepIT — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagi) July 20, 2023

Netflix to not allow people to share passwords.



Big blow to entrepreneurship in India & failed relationships in which the only thing you shared was a Netflix password. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 20, 2023

"Netflix ends password sharing in india"



Telegram users: pic.twitter.com/9hrg5F0d8p — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) July 20, 2023

Netflix ends password sharing outside family members in India pic.twitter.com/nyDp0TSbuW — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 20, 2023

#Netflix bans password sharing in India

Kitno ke relation tootenge ab 😛 pic.twitter.com/iBNV0WMQk2 — Srishti (@TechellaTea) July 20, 2023

So, how are your friends and partners reacting to this password sharing ban by Netflix?