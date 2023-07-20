Desis surely know how to shower their love on family, friends, and close ones. Lately, sharing our Netflix accounts with them has become our new love language. Either you are the provider or a borrower, but you know what we are talking about. Right? ‘Love is sharing a password’. Even Netflix said it a few years ago.
Cut to 2023, Netflix has banned the password sharing process in India, while allowing users to avail the service only within their household.
“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are at home, on the go, on holiday…” reads an excerpt from the official website of Netflix.
“If someone outside of your household is using your account can transfer a profile to a new membership that they pay for,” it adds.
And naturally, it is going to create an impact on friendships and relationships. Netizens are reacting to this update and some of them have come up with hilarious memes.
So, how are your friends and partners reacting to this password sharing ban by Netflix?