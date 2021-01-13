Whoa, Whoa, Whoa! 2021 FINALLY has a ray of hope, and love, because Netflix just dropped (YES) the trailer for To All The Boys: Always And Forever. Yes. Lara Jean Covey. Peter.

After the second part of the movie, Lara and Peter seem happily and stably in love and together. But, with true love and long-term relationships come the tests of time, and distance.

As Lara and Peter find themselves at the precipice of a new world and graduation, will their love grow if they find themselves 3,000 miles apart? It's all up to Lara Jean.

The movie is set to release on Feb 12th on Netflix and till then, all we can do is hold our hearts!

Watch the trailer here: