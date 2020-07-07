Online streaming giant, Netflix has given us some stellar documentaries over the past few months and it's out with another gripping new docu-series called Unsolved Mysteries.

Now this nail-biting series has not only left viewers scratching their heads over what really is happening, but is also topping the Netflix's viewer chart.

This six-episode series follows very normal families that have lived the unthinkable. Whether it is the trauma of a loved one’s horrific death or their unexplained disappearance, it is almost paranormal to go through the entire set of events and the course these cases take.

Twitter is absolutely blown away by this series.

Just started #UnsolvedMysteries on Netflix, love stuff like this that really gets you thinking 🤔 — Sean (@seanpic_) July 5, 2020

watching ‘unsolved mysteries’ on netflix and lowkey scaring me aye — 444☾ (@yungmamitsunami) July 5, 2020

I’m wayyyyy too invested in @netflix Unsolved Mysteries. It is getting impossible to move on to the next case episode without getting sucked into an internet rabbit hole about the previous cases. — ShruTea (@tea_shru) July 5, 2020

Just put episode 3 of the new unsolved mysteries on whilst I unpack and clean and now I'm just glued to the screen 👀 — Kate Owen (@BooksAndGuts) July 5, 2020

As the name suggests, the series is all about those real-life cases that still remain unsolved after years and years of trying to figure them out. The series will surely get you hooked and urge you to figure out the truth with it.

You can watch the trailer here :

Pictures are sourced from the trailer.