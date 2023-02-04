Shah Rukh Khan – whenever we think about this name, the first thing that comes to our minds is the abundance of love and romance, right? However, we have been neglecting his action-hero vibes, for a long time.

From Dil Se’s Chaiyya Chaiyya to Anjaam’s Badi Mushkil Hai, the actor has time and again proved his unbeatable action skills.

Pramit, a social media user, took to his account and shared a thread on how the actor had a knack for performing stunts without cheating.

He shared a short scene from one of his songs, where the actor is seen dancing on top of a moving taxi with no harnesses.

no green screen. no wires. no padding. dude's literally winging it in an all-white ensemble! you'd think they're going to start cheating their way around this stunt. but, no! it keeps getting wilder.

shah rukh khan is crazy for doing stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/1Gl9Wa4wh9 — Pramit (@pramitheus) January 13, 2023

While some netizens relived their old memories, others were quite shocked to see the actor in this avatar. Take a look:

Wow .. first time I watching it so closely and daymmm dude was literally jumping up and down on a moving car 😳.. Thought Chaiyya Chaiyya was crazy but this is Insane as well — Anis (@Pryda88) January 13, 2023

In that period, the 90s, we saw incredibly hard working actors in Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Not all maybe everyone’s favourite, but they were indeed a dedicated lot. No wonder they’re all still standing. — curious owl 🦉 (@curio_owl) January 13, 2023

Trunk se nikal ke, on top of the car, then on to bonnet, then from window into the car. Poora prop use kiya. — ❤️ (@SirfSRKkiFan) January 14, 2023

He took some dangerous chances. The height for me is the opening sequence in Dil Se!!! I was scared for him. — DANA Camp-Farber (@DMCF70) January 13, 2023

How did we take these for granted. Refreshing to see both SRK & Good ol Bombay! — Noel (@nerdnrd81) January 14, 2023

I love the Shahrukh deep dive you are doing, makes me want to rewatch all of these because I remembered how wildly risky he used to be 🥺 — Debasmita (@HitchhikerQ) January 13, 2023

That is why low budget movies have a more realistic look and feel than the high budget ones. 🙂 — Sailaja Guttala (@Saila2016) January 13, 2023

He's obsessed with dancing atop the modes of transport 🙂 — Bhavesh (@bee_neemo) January 13, 2023

The roads in early 90s were better than today. Can't see 1 pothole.



The Mumbaikar in me is hurt. How can there be no pothole. — Ahmedkhan Mahadik (@ahmedmahadik) January 13, 2023

Take a bow, SRK!