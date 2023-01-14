Shah Rukh Khan, who has been stealing our hearts with his humbleness and humour for decades, shares a warm relationship with his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple, who stood the test of time and the scrutiny of gossip columns, has been married for more than three decades now.

However, here’s a little piece of information that several of us aren’t aware of – the actor was a VERY possessive boyfriend. No, we aren’t kidding!

In an interview with Simi Garewal, on her iconic show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the duo revealed that the actor was a possessive boyfriend. So much so, he wouldn’t even let her wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent!

The actor said that he was like a dog and he wouldn’t let her have her hair open and wear a white shirt. Yes, readers, it’s disgusting but true.

Then the host asked how about how she dealt with his illogical possessiveness and she said that he was disgusting and sick back then. Hence, she kicked him out of her life, for a very long time.

Well, you did right, girl.

You can watch the entire segment here.