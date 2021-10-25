There’s no doubt that this romantic crime-comedy was iconic in many ways. However, instead of Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan would be portraying the character of Bunty in the sequel.
According to reports, the production team of the movie had approached both Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. However, things didn't work out between Bachchan and YRF. Therefore, Saif Ali Khan was roped in for the role.
And here’s what netizens thought about the change:
How can you have any Bunty aur Babli without @juniorbachchan ? The endearing, innocent charm of Bunty was all Abhishek! #BuntyAurBabli2— Saumya Baijal سومیا بیجل (@saumyabaijal) October 25, 2021
saifu is good but missing abhishek bachhan in bunty babli trailer :(— Navpreet 🍉 (@navpreetentious) October 25, 2021
The only thing I miss in the trailer is the original Bunty Abhishek Bachchan. Bunty and Babli franchise is incomplete without AB. Wish to see a song like Dhadak Dhadak and Kajra re .. It is one of my favorite movie of YRF .. Fun entertaining trailer..— Sooraj Barjatiya Ka Prem | ᎧƑƑ𝕃ɪɴᎬ (@_rahul_chawhan) October 25, 2021
I love Saif Ali Khan but there is only one Bunty and that's Abhishek Bachchan. #BuntyAurBabli2— Shomini Sen (@shominisen) October 25, 2021
Honestly, no one can replace Abhishek Bachchan's role in Bunty aur Babli. Low key sad to not see him in BB2— Karun (@Carun95) October 25, 2021
the fact that Bunty Babli 2 doesnt have abhishek bachchan is sad :/— Amira Dhawan (@DhawanAmira) October 25, 2021
How can Saif replace Abhishek in Bunty Aur Babli 2😭😭😭#BuntyAurBabli2Trailer #BuntyAurBabli2— Tanay Salil Shah (@tanay_sshah) October 25, 2021
Saif is good but I would have loved to see the OG bunty. Abhishek owned that character. https://t.co/sWmCoNG4ti— Shruti (@ShrutiJ14141) October 23, 2021
if I see anyone on my tl complaining about abhishek not coming back as bunty in BNB2, i'll beat yall asses IM SO SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/sGtfkFBztT— dee (@heysaathiya) October 25, 2021
No @juniorbachchan, No Bunty!! Abhishek Bachchan is Bunty! #BoycottBuntyAurBabli2 https://t.co/c5d5aeUr9A— Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) October 25, 2021