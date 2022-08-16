Netflix's Never Have I Ever season 3 once again reminded us of the charm of Devi Vishwakumar. The much-awaited Indian-American teenage drama just landed on our screens, and it's trending on no 1.

The relatable and progressive series had a lot to offer in season 2, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's tweet about the new season promises the same.

uh yeah okay we just did that🥹💗 pic.twitter.com/1zZG8Geeu5 — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) August 14, 2022

The plot of this show revolves around the life of a first-gen Indian American teenager, and her struggles to adapt to two different cultures together.

Twittizens fully agree with Devi Vishwakumar on why the show is trending on no 1. Netizens seem to love season 3 already, and these comments prove it.

English language South Asian content plays well worldwide.



This is barely two weeks after WEDDING SEASON shot to the top of the charts. https://t.co/lUo6VFwqXr — Kashif Pasta (@KashifPasta) August 15, 2022

I won’t lie. This show is REALLY good. It’s organic, unpredictable and enjoyable. The writer(s) is a genius and the acting is excellent. https://t.co/tzouqWFj58 — PURE | HONEY ⭕️ (@FattyandFatty) August 14, 2022

SEASON THREE IS SO GOOD https://t.co/bwXGCC4J69 — savvy (@Savannahburwell) August 15, 2022

the best season of the whole show!!! https://t.co/m4mOCPw7sX — Katie 💌 (@heartstopper_01) August 14, 2022

Yess!! Y’all deserved it!! But please release s4 ASAP!! Can’t wait too long!😭😭 https://t.co/ghCaG1jO0m — Harvna Batumalai🤍 (@Harvna_2709) August 15, 2022

you deserve it dear, you are wonderful and it is impossible not to fall in love with Devi, she is everything ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/YAwhPuXfQ0 — Patty Snake 🖤 Eddie Munson vampirão (@Wookinho) August 15, 2022

🙌🏽🙌🏽 incredible representation on a global scale #NeverHaveIEver https://t.co/iStemBfPi2 — Girls in Movement (@Girlsinmovement) August 14, 2022

Never have I ever is an amazing series and more people should give it credit. 💖💖 https://t.co/tEMrYPyX9T — 🧊Lor - IceCubeSimp (@IceLokiSimp) August 14, 2022

you deserve all the love, love. https://t.co/BXpo9v6cdn — Le mari de mandu (@Mandu_chan15) August 14, 2022

this show is making me go insane https://t.co/FJb38ddQjl — r | never have i ever (@daxtonsgf) August 15, 2022

Have you watched the show yet?

