If you're looking for new movies and shows to add to your binge-watch list, then here are Netflix's new releases for the month:

1. The Old Guard

Starring Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne in lead roles, The Old Guard tracks the journey of four immortal warriors, who've just found a new 'recruit', while fighting a villainous businessman who wants to unlock the secret of their immortality. The film releases on July 10.

2. Cable Girls: Final Season, Pt. 2

The final season of this Spanish drama, chronicling the lives of four young women who find a job at Spain's first telephone company, will drop on July 3.

3. Cursed

Netflix's highly anticipated fantasy drama starring Katherine Langford (of 13 Reasons Why fame) is based on the Arthurian legend of the Lady of the Lake and releases on July 17.

4. The Baby-Sitter's Club

Based on Ann M. Martin’s novel series, this Netflix series is a reboot of the 1995 comic-drama. It releases on July 3.

5. Stateless

Inspired by a real-life story, Stateless is a mini-series starring Cate Blanchett (also the co-creator) and focuses on the life of four refugees at an immigration detention center. It will be available on Netflix on July 8.

6. Say I Do

A surprise wedding planned by experts forms the premise of Netflix's new reality show, Say I Do, which released on July 1.

7. The Kissing Booth 2

The sequel to the teen rom-com Kissing Booth, starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi, is all set to premiere on July 24.

8. The Umbrella Academy S2

After a long wait, everyone's favourite dysfunctional family is returning for a second season, which will air on July 31.

9. Warrior Nun

A fantasy-drama, Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista in the lead role as an orphan who discovers she belongs to an ancient order of warrior nuns. It released on July 2.

10. Desperados

If you're looking for a light-hearted romantic comedy that scores high on female friendships, then Desperados, releasing on July 3, may be an ideal pick.

11. Down to Earth With Zac Efron

This docuseries follows Zac Efron, as he travels across the world on a journey to find more sustainable ways to live. It will be available on July 10.

12. Was It Love?

This Korean drama follows the journey of a single mother, who, after 14 years of staying away from love, finds herself being courted by four, very different men. It will release on Jul 8.

13. The Twelve

The Twelve is a Belgian legal drama about 12 people brought together to act as jurors in a case of a woman accused of killing her own blood. It will premiere on July 10.

14. Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking

Stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall talks about the happy couples, traveling, and the 'hotel life' in this stand-up special releasing on July 21.

Which show or film are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.