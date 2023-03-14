Telugu film RRR has become historic, given the appreciation it’s been receiving worldwide When Naatu Naatu became the first Asian song to win in the Best Original Song Category at the 95th Academy Awards, we were naturally thrilled, and the film became a trending topic of discussion yet again.

But a snippet from an interview by an Indian English news channel, Times Now, has been going viral for entirely different reasons. You ask why? Their interview with RRR actor E̶d̶w̶a̶r̶d̶ S̶o̶n̶n̶e̶n̶b̶l̶i̶c̶k̶ Edward Snowden.

ADVERTISEMENT Look at the clip shared by journalist Mohammed Zubair on Twitter:

RRR actor E̶d̶w̶a̶r̶d̶ S̶o̶n̶n̶e̶n̶b̶l̶i̶c̶k̶ Edward Snowden speaks to @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/aCN4JEu9Vi — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 13, 2023

Edward Snowden is a former computer intelligence consultant widely known as the whistleblower who leaked highly confidential information from NSA in 2013. So, the news channel thought they were interviewing him for RRR winning the Oscars instead of the film’s actor Edward Sonnenblick.

For your reference, here’s what Edward Snowden looks like.

And here’s RRR actor Edward Sonnenblick.

Umm, the two don’t look similar at all. But I can see how they goofed up, given Snowden is the first person who pops up when you type ‘Edward’ on Google.

The goof-up has Twitter in splits. Here’s how people are reacting.

This is priceless, Indian mainstream TV news reaches new depths every day https://t.co/Za6sm9qfpi — vishal chaturvedi (@vishalc2005) March 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT dumbassery has no limits! 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/VFAxuABO0j — Rohit  (@helloiamRo) March 14, 2023

I think I found out why @Snowden's picture got associated with the RRR movie. It is because he has given a lot of interviews on "Nato", which these fellows thought was actually the song "nato nato" which won the oscar and hence put his picture. 😀 https://t.co/PWoMy7EYkH — V. Anand | வெ. ஆனந்த் (@iam_anandv) March 13, 2023

This surely does feel like a rebooted version of the iconic “I am Mr McAdams!” moment.

Mr McAdams moment yet again. Times Now is iconic for a reason! https://t.co/ZW8bnqKgAZ — Sir Kazam {blu tik} (@SirKazamJeevi) March 13, 2023

Wondering why they didn’t put John Snow’s picture. — Imtiaz (@Im3iaz) March 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I can’t believe this is real….😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/OLHoTiMNHP — MasuDi (@GhaddarShehri) March 13, 2023

The real joke is that they do not know realize the depths of stupidity they have plumbed 😀 https://t.co/6nRBZFjn0w — Stan_Lives_On (@EUnnecessary) March 13, 2023

BTW, this ain’t the first time the News Channel has committed a blunder like this. Last year, Rahul Shivshankar, the Editor-in-Chief of Times Now, got so high while yelling at Mr McAdams that he did not allow his guests to speak; only he had confused him with the other panellist. The actual Mr McAdams had not even uttered a word.

This hilarious goof-up had Twitter flooded with memes in no time. People had called out the standards of mainstream Indian media channels.