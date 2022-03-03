Rahul Shivshankar has embarrassed viewers a lot of times before, but this may be the worst instance of it.

Speaking to the Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post and the head of Ron Paul Institute - both situated in Ukraine, Shivshankar started yelling at the latter. He asked him to fight for his country before saying anything about India (the guest was presumably asking for support from the largest democracy in the world).

Shivshankar went on and on for about 2 minutes, without letting his guests speak. That wasn't the worst part, though. The worst part was that he was addressing them with the wrong names.

Yes, he forgot which guest was which and it truly has to be one of the saddest moments of the Indian news TV coverage.

Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.🤦 pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

Anyway, here is how people reacted to the whole thing.

Stuff like this can't be scripted! You just need to be @RShivshankar 🤣 https://t.co/hy6pkxOvwX — Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) March 3, 2022

Ohh, How High Are You 🙌🏻 https://t.co/pXG4ZfnFm5 — Rahul Kamble (@r_a_h_u_l__sk) March 3, 2022

This clip is a must watch!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/JremCwatsh — Alii (@alii_goraya) March 3, 2022

It gets funnier every time you watch it!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XdoCCIaAGN — Vinci (@Vinaych) March 3, 2022

This made me laugh and at the same time feel anguished about the state of Indian media.



Yelling, pointing fingers, abusing and they think they’re journalists. Shame!! https://t.co/SduijTowc8 — Truth Prevails ਕੌਰ (@truthprevails83) March 3, 2022

Ahahaha watch till the end. Died laughing! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/thOciIFBCL — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) March 3, 2022

You know how when people get things wrong and other people notice them, they say "this must have been an intern". Well, on behalf of all the interns...here you go!