There’s no doubt that the war between Ukraine and Russia has left ripples across the world. There have also been multiple reports of Indian students allegedly being mistreated, beaten and forced to walk miles for safety.

Amid such a heart-wrenching and sordid situation, a video of an announcement made by the pilot of the flight evacuating Indians is garnering attention across social media for all the right reasons.

Announcement By The SpiceJet Pilot
Source: Twitter

In a video shared by SpiceJet on their Twitter handle, the pilot of the flight taking off from Budapest, Hungary welcomed the passengers on board with a heartwarming message.

The pilot was heard saying in the video:

On behalf of the entire SpiceJet family, we welcome you all onboard on this special flight from Budapest to Delhi. We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and are proud of each one of your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, hardship, fear and made it here safely. And, now it’s time to go back to our motherland. It’s time to go home.
After the airlines shared the video, the clip has been viewed 7896 times so far.

Under an initiative launched by the Government of India called ‘Operation Ganga’, stranded Indians are being evacuated from Ukraine. Under this operation, India has already successfully brought back more than 1,000 nationals and has also set up 24x7 control rooms to assist in the evacuation.