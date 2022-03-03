There’s no doubt that the war between Ukraine and Russia has left ripples across the world. There have also been multiple reports of Indian students allegedly being mistreated, beaten and forced to walk miles for safety.

Amid such a heart-wrenching and sordid situation, a video of an announcement made by the pilot of the flight evacuating Indians is garnering attention across social media for all the right reasons.

In a video shared by SpiceJet on their Twitter handle, the pilot of the flight taking off from Budapest, Hungary welcomed the passengers on board with a heartwarming message.

The pilot was heard saying in the video:

On behalf of the entire SpiceJet family, we welcome you all onboard on this special flight from Budapest to Delhi. We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and are proud of each one of your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, hardship, fear and made it here safely. And, now it’s time to go back to our motherland. It’s time to go home.

After the airlines shared the video, the clip has been viewed 7896 times so far.

Here’s how the people reacted to the clip:

Well done @flyspicejet !! Wish you more strength (and best of success in business ) 👍👍 — SM 🇮🇳 (@tweet2ssm) March 2, 2022

Salute to the Pilots and crew members, great job thank you from Indian. — Ashok Sharma (@aksb1964) March 2, 2022

Fantastic superb keep flying high n high Spicejet v r proud of you as an Indian. — Ashok Kumar (@AshokKu07967427) March 2, 2022

Heartening.... Very proud of Indian Govt who made sure that all Childrens are safe and United back with their Parents..... Dil ke Tukde waapas apni Maa ke Aanchal mei surakshit aa gaye. — Neelesh Naha (@Imonlappy) March 3, 2022

This is really encouraging .. — Rajib Kumar De (@RajibKumarDeSRP) March 2, 2022

Keep it up team👏👏👏👏 — KAPIL (@KapilSa10336869) March 3, 2022

Well done spicejet.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Das. T (@TUSHAR63) March 2, 2022

Jai Hind -

Appreciate your motivational words for all the Indians On Board Chief — manilal Subbgalla (@subbgalla1) March 2, 2022

Thanks alot @flyspicejet for such a courageous task and handling the situation very well.



It’s feel like a proud inventing in spicejet. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Goh4MQSSXR — JaipuriBaniya (@Garvit_26) March 2, 2022

He must be so thrilled and proud to make such an announcement. https://t.co/c9l4Pqe93L — Darshan Nagesh (@darshu790) March 2, 2022

You can watch the entire clip here:

#SpiceJet just evacuated our stranded people on our first flight from #Ukraine. We are now en route back to #India. Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war, through more SG flights. #EvacuationFlights #RescueIndians #HopeForPeace pic.twitter.com/gLdxhhlsax — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 2, 2022

Under an initiative launched by the Government of India called ‘Operation Ganga’, stranded Indians are being evacuated from Ukraine. Under this operation, India has already successfully brought back more than 1,000 nationals and has also set up 24x7 control rooms to assist in the evacuation.