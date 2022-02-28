Trigger Warning: The article features acts of violence, racism, and videos of stranded students. While we would like for you to see what is happening on the ground, it is still important to know what you are walking into.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put Indians residing in the country in an impossible position. Thousands of Indian students who have been trying to escape Ukraine to Poland for a safe passage back to India have reportedly been mistreated, beaten up and stopped by the Ukrainian military at the border.

Videos of students being beaten up and mistreated have been going viral on Twitter, with even prominent political figures sharing the gut wrenching imagery.

My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this.



GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families.



We can’t abandon our own people. pic.twitter.com/MVzOPWIm8D — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 28, 2022

An Ukrainian security officer kicks Indian students at the border crossing who are escaping the war! What is their fault? pic.twitter.com/SF1vE0IVLL — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 27, 2022

Indian students from Ukraine have been allowed to cross the border to Poland after 4 days of moving from one border crossing to another! But, they have been kept in confinement without food, medicine in cold winter. pic.twitter.com/Tya2zWV9d7 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 27, 2022

1/ #Indian students trying to leave #Ukraine at the Ukraine - Poland border are getting a beating from Ukrainian police and are not allowed to leave



Not clear why. This is already all over the news in #India



Another video in the second tweet below.pic.twitter.com/KRVoBxrLjd — Indo-Pacific News - Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) February 27, 2022

Listen to this Indian student talking about the ordeal she and thousands of others are facing in the war-torn country.

Listen to these students and their real conditions. Indian embassy has failed these students pic.twitter.com/ZoJPRpZEFV — نیتا (@neetakolhatkar) February 27, 2022

There are so many of these videos going around on Twitter, with Indian kids explaining the confusion and the mistreatment they have been subjected to in extremely cold conditions.

Help Garima Mishra and other Indians stuck in Ukraine. She has accused the Russians of serious human rights violations against Indian students.



It's so sad how she literally has to beg the government to help them by chanting nationalist slogans. pic.twitter.com/EBc5sKq3rW — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) February 27, 2022

Many students are also facing an acute shortage of food, water and proper shelter. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has now asked students to get to the borders near Romania and Hungary.

To say the situation is dire would be unjust to the situation at hand here. So, make yourself heard here at home, let our leaders know we want our people back.