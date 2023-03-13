The “national jiju” Nick Jonas has earned some, wait, strike that, A LOT of brownie points with his latest song with King, Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The news that he was doing a collab with King had already created ripples but when the song dropped it was a completely different story. Within 3 days, it has garnered over 1.7 million views and over 4,000 comments.

Teen Vogue

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is absolutely loving the fact that Nick Jonas didn’t just collab with King, but ALSO sang Maan Meri Jaan in HINDI!!!

I didn't know I needed to hear Nick Jonas sing the words "Tu maan meri jaan" but my life has suddenly changed — kakkii (@dropoutbitch) March 11, 2023

Nick Jonas releasing a Hindi song is not something I expected but 10-year-old me would be exploding over this 😩



the part where he sings "tu maan meri jaan" at 2:18 is so cute — sona (@swiftlydunphy) March 12, 2023

nick jonas releasing a hindi song was not on my 2023 bingo card but im so obsessed

stream tu maan meri jaan 🫶🏽🫶🏽 — Finn🎗️🎶 (@thehumanandjake) March 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT https://t.co/INaLdeJCHU



listening to nick jonas croon "tu maan meri jaan" in the whitest possible accent was so worth it. def listen — shah rizz khan (@asapanj) March 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT