Tired of going through endless lists while trying to find something exciting to watch on Netflix? Well, the streaming platform might have come up with the perfect solution to your worries.

Netflix is currently testing a shuffle button which will pick something for you to watch, based on your watching history. So no more staying up all night trying to find the right thing, only to fall asleep searching? Finally.

Interesting new feature @netflix ... but what kind of insane person just says, “yolo, let’s spin the Netflix wheel of fortune” pic.twitter.com/6WDJrmd7pG — Turner Levison (@TurnerLevison) August 18, 2020

Right now the button is being tested, and several Twitter users have posted seeing the button pop up on their Netflix TV accounts.

Bruh Netflix finally has a shuffle button!!! God is real — the big op (@montilla122) August 21, 2020

Netflix added a shuffle button, so I can finally enjoy my food while it's still warm — Shobes (@mshobel) August 21, 2020

After a day or two with the new #Netflix shuffle button I can confidently say that it is the best feature they have. I frequently cannot decide and just love it. They need to add it to phones now!#Netflixshuffle — finn dreamer (@finn_whitworth) August 20, 2020

NETFLIX HAS A SHUFFLE BUTTON NOW THIS IS NOT A DRILL — Social Christancing | Loot The Room 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@pangalactic) August 20, 2020

Netflix is testing a ‘Shuffle’ button for indecisive viewers. pic.twitter.com/PyHcdZNAts — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2020

omg I just peeped Netflix has a shuffle button now. I’ve been waiting for this for years — punchu (@queencapnocap) August 21, 2020

that shuffle button on netflix ❤❤ pressed it once n THE MASK Come on. YES pic.twitter.com/o5RO4jD0Lc — woody (@woody87) August 22, 2020

I’ve been saying Netflix needed a shuffle button for years and today my dreams have finally become a reality 🥺 — sunēckē (@Sunecke) August 19, 2020

Lol Netflix now has a “shuffle” button. This is something I needed that I didn’t even know I need. pic.twitter.com/JEEsF65Bc0 — Chaby Digital (@Chabz_Classic) July 14, 2020

If Netflix can play Hasan Minhaj the second I press the shuffle button then colour me impressed.





P.S. Why does this feel like we're regressing to cable TV?

This 'I'm feeling lucky' feature might end up saving quite a lot of sleepovers and Netflix & Chill dates. The option will be available on the page that you select your profile on, and well as on the side menu.