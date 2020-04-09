Unless you've gone on a social media detox, in which case I commend your will power, you must have heard the remix Masakali 2.0. Or at the very least, heard what people thought of it.

Masakali 2.0 sunne ke baad kitne din quarantine mein rehna padta hai? — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 8, 2020

And now A.R. Rahman, who originally composed the song for the film Delhi-6, has talked about the efforts that went behind creating the original track, while taking a dig at the remixed version.

In a post he shared on social media, A.R. Rahman added a link to the original track and stated how it took 'sleepless nights, rewrites and 365 days of creative brainstorming' to create the original track.

Many people came out in support of the composer and talked about how the original would always be better:

OG forever. ❤️ — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) April 9, 2020

ORIGINAL IS ORIGINAL SIR! ❤️🙏🏼 — Rakshita Suresh (@suresh_rakshita) April 8, 2020

Thalaivaaaa, Idha Dhan Edhirpathom! 😎😎😎😎😎 What a reply to those remake stars! 😎♥️ — Nivas Rahmaniac (@Banuchandar13) April 8, 2020

File a police case against T series for ruining the classic Masakalli song....!!! — Abhradeep Saha (@angry_rantman) April 8, 2020

As of now, none of the artists who worked on the remix have responded to Rahman's statement.