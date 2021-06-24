There's definitely nothing wrong with wanting to celebrate certain occasions or even splurging on your loved ones. But there is a difference between celebration and going unnecessarily over the top. Usually, that line is crossed when we disregard all the resources that would go to waste once the occasion is over. And when it comes to the Kardashians and Jenners, we've often seen just how OTT their arrangements end up being.

I mean, recently Kylie Jenner turned her house into a flower farm for Father's Day. The whole house was decorated with flowers... like an unnatural amount of flowers! She also had candles along with those flowers, and though it looked nice, excuse me for thinking that that's just way too much money spent and too many flowers plucked for one day!

Here we are barely making it to a decent bouquet, and then there's Kylie with uncountable flowers hung up everywhere. Here is what her house looked like on the day, check it out.

And this isn't the first time she had her house covered in flowers like this. A few months back, Travis Scott had filled her house with roses to surprise her for Valentine's Day. Don't you think it's a bit much though? Or is that how rich people just operate?

Then, there was this time she posted a photo of her Calabasas house turned into a sunflower field on her Instagram.

It isn't just Kylie who likes to spend so lavishly though. Her sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also like to go over-board with their parties. Does anyone remember how Kim turned her house into a jungle for Saint and Reign's Tarzan themed birthday party?

And, let's not forget that Kourtney Kardashian has gotten a playhouse made for kids. Except some would say it can easily pass off as a regular house.

What do you think, are these OTT or not?