Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8th September 2022, after reigning for seven decades as a monarch of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. At the moment, Queen is lying in State in Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects to the former monarch before her State Funeral on Monday.
While the mourning procession of the public is being streamed online, this bizarre video of an NRI paying his respects is going viral on Desi Twitter.
In the video, the man can be seen breaking the queue while folding his hands, dropping a coin (don’t know why), and bowing to the Queen as he paid his final respects.
Here’s how Twitter is reacting to this.
Is there some logic behind dropping that coin? Koi sense hai iss baat ki!
