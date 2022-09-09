Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of Britain. She reigned for 70 years. She passed away yesterday at the age of 96. Here's looking at her life through pictures.

1. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on 21 April 1926

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

2. Elizabeth with her younger sister Margaret Rose

Queen Elizabeth II

3. Young Queen Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) towards the end of the war, where she learned how to drive and service a lorry

Queen Elizabeth II

4. In 1947 she married Philip Mountbatten, who became Duke of Edinburgh 

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

5. Elizabeth with her first child Charles

Queen Elizabeth II

6. Elizabeth was crowned at Westminster Abbey in June 1953

Queen Elizabeth II

7. 1977, Queen's Silver Jubilee marking 25 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II

8. Queen Elizabeth celebrating her Golden Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II

9. Queen Elizabeth on her 80th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II

10. Queen Elizabeth on her official 90th birthday celebration

Queen Elizabeth II

11. Queen Elizabeth on her husband's funeral last year

Queen Elizabeth II

12. The Queen is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth II

Check Out | Sushmita Sen To Kareena Kapoor, Here's How Indian Celebs Reacted To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Note: All the images are from BBC.