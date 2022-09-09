Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of Britain. She reigned for 70 years. She passed away yesterday at the age of 96. Here's looking at her life through pictures.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



1. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on 21 April 1926

2. Elizabeth with her younger sister Margaret Rose

3. Young Queen Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) towards the end of the war, where she learned how to drive and service a lorry

4. In 1947 she married Philip Mountbatten, who became Duke of Edinburgh

5. Elizabeth with her first child Charles

6. Elizabeth was crowned at Westminster Abbey in June 1953

7. 1977, Queen's Silver Jubilee marking 25 years on the throne

8. Queen Elizabeth celebrating her Golden Jubilee

9. Queen Elizabeth on her 80th birthday

10. Queen Elizabeth on her official 90th birthday celebration

11. Queen Elizabeth on her husband's funeral last year

12. The Queen is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren

Note: All the images are from BBC.