Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, passed away at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Royal family shared the news and said:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

The world mourns the demise of the Queen, and Bollywood celebs too shared their condolences on social media. From Sushmita Sen to Kareena Kapoor, here's how celebs have reacted to Queen's demise and called it an 'end of an era'.

1. Sushmita sen

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share her condolences and said:

What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Queen with a heart emoji.

3. Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish took to Twitter and called it the End of an era!!

End of an era!! Through the toughest times, she never let go of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of the UK.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka took to the Instagram story section and posted Queen's image with the caption "rest in grace."

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya who is now on vacation also posted a picture of Queen from her early days on Instagram. Have a look:

5. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa shared an old picture with the Queen and hailed her inspiring journey.

6. Geeta Basra

A very sad day.. it really is an end of an era.. what a life and what a woman.. thank you your Majesty for leading the country with upmost integrity and courage..you were the epitome of a woman with substance.. #RIPQueenElizabeth 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/5wJ5urSL2r — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) September 8, 2022

6. Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty shared a picture on the gram to pay her a tribute to the queen.

She leaves the living world today.

May her soul rest in peace.

Forever an icon Forever a queen #QueenElizabethII #RIP pic.twitter.com/HUGMBE4n1Y — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) September 8, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll.Her legacy solely as a woman is enough to bring a strange sadness to the heart.15 prime ministers, during her 70-year reign as a British monarch. A life well spent in service of her beloved nation. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/fw9PtouTAL — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) September 8, 2022

Rest in peace Queen.

