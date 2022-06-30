Whether we like it or not, we are now living in Lord Bobby's universe. From film scenes that have pretty much predicted the future to being an ultimate icon for many, Bobby Deol has been ruling the internet for quite some time now.

Aashram has been getting a lot of praise as well. So, we totally get why this scene from his 2001 film Plus, let's not forget that the actor's performance in his latest showhas been getting a lot of praise as well. So, we totally get why this scene from his 2001 film Ajnabee got the reactions it did!

The clip is of a scene where Raj Malhotra (Bobby Deol) is talking to his wife Priya Malhotra (Kareena Kapoor) about what they'll be having for dinner. Though soon enough, thing start to get... err, romantic (if that's what you call it) between the two.

As Raj starts teaching Priya how to cook daal. And FYI, it sounds nothing like the actual recipe.

He tells her to mix ingredients like "Maasumiyat ki malaai," and "Khoobsurti ka namak," to make some magical daal we obviously don't know about. Here, take a look at what we're talking about.

So, from comments about Bobby Deol's romance skills in the scene, to references to his newest show Aashram, netizens just couldn't hold back from saying witty AF things about the video.

Bollywood movies constantly being a gold mine.