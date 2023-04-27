We all know SRK debuted with a TV show, Fauji (1989). Unaware of the superstardom waiting for him, at the time, the actor wasn’t keen on exploring a career in the movies. Apart from his debut series, he also acted in Circus (1989) and Idiot (1990) and also played a minor role in Wagle Ki Duniya (1988).

Three years before he rose to fame with his film debut with Deewana (1992), the actor also appeared in a TV movie titled Umeed (1989). The 53-minute movie has SRK playing a minor role as a Bank Babu. He’s assigned to work in a village no one wants to work in. There, he tries to help people and improve their situation.

And yes, it does give Abhishek Tripathi from Panchayat vibes.

SRK’s first shot in the TV movie Umeed | SuperTuber – YouTube

Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar ( @mimansashekhar) has shared an edited snippet of the actor in the film & it’s going viral. Take a look:

#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?

(I've edited the clip to fit)

1. pic.twitter.com/rvQ8xspFpC — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) April 26, 2023

Naturally, people are excited to see young SRK, before he shot to fame. Here’s how they are reacting:

This is called success https://t.co/awBrO0K8tF — lakshya (@naamra3) April 27, 2023

What a great find! Absolutely did not know about this! And yes, very similar to #Panchayat. @iamsrk, what’s the first thing that came to your mind after watching this clip? https://t.co/KQjx2brPVM — Sweta Goswami (@sweta_goswami) April 27, 2023

Panchayat original?

have to hand it to SRK, by sheer talent he has reached where he has reached https://t.co/yQyNhWYoXE — anoop shetty (@shettyanoop) April 27, 2023

I remember watching this as a kid. Who would have thought at that time this guy would churn out a 1000cr grosser 💪🔥 https://t.co/La8z9MvA99 — NRI Bollywoodian (@who79002142) April 27, 2023

Fuck bro, AI Kia Kia generate krra hai aaj kal¿ “Shah Rukh in the role of TVF show Panchayat based in late 80s” ke prompt ki successful peshkash. https://t.co/yjRw4R4s4M — Shivam G. J. Garg (@3nplus1problem) April 26, 2023

The best actor ever of Hindi cinema #SRK𓃵 https://t.co/4j36btkTWf — kanderpsouls (@kanderpsouls) April 26, 2023

Absofuckinglutely adore this man in all forms. 🥰 https://t.co/OEOtJmpmgI — alittlesunflower 🌻 (@MoonyandLoony) April 26, 2023

omg the innocence here is gnna make me cry 🥺 @iamsrk https://t.co/cD1ssNGBNn — manvi 🌻 (@em_jae_17) April 26, 2023

