We all know SRK debuted with a TV show, Fauji (1989). Unaware of the superstardom waiting for him, at the time, the actor wasn’t keen on exploring a career in the movies. Apart from his debut series, he also acted in Circus (1989) and Idiot (1990) and also played a minor role in Wagle Ki Duniya (1988). 

Three years before he rose to fame with his film debut with Deewana (1992), the actor also appeared in a TV movie titled  Umeed (1989). The 53-minute movie has SRK playing a minor role as a Bank Babu. He’s assigned to work in a village no one wants to work in. There, he tries to help people and improve their situation.

And yes, it does give Abhishek Tripathi from Panchayat vibes.

